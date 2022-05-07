New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.62.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,731,000 after purchasing an additional 570,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,378 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722,760 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

