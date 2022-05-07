Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Trading 3.9% Higher

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33). 6,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.34. The company has a market cap of £2.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.63.

About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

