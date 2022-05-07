NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 88 ($1.10) on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.11 ($1.34). The company has a market capitalization of £271.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, insider Will Hobman bought 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($24,968.39). Also, insider Alastair Miller bought 32,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £29,838.90 ($37,275.33).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

