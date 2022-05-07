News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWSA stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 7,510,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. News has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get News alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in News by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in News by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in News by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.