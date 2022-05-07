NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,187,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of NextEra Energy worth $484,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. 9,364,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,969,306. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.52 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

