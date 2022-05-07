NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 582,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,297. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $881.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
