NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $116.51

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.51 and last traded at $117.73, with a volume of 472402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 15,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 677,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $91,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 501,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $67,524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 61,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

