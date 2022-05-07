Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Issues Earnings Results

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NINE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 638,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,999. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Nine Energy Service as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

