Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

