Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of LON:NBI opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 204 ($2.55). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.02.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.
Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.
