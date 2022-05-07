Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 161,623 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 111,072 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

