Northland Securities Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $27.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Chegg from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of CHGG opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 32.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Chegg by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at $4,273,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Chegg by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

