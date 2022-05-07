nOS (NOS) Price Tops $0.0515

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One nOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00270089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00208071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00481746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00039316 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,899.55 or 1.97903539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

