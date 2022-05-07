Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01), with a volume of 19,857,687 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

