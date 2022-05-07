NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $73.17 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

