NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $6.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NRG traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,509,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,030. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 81,611 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 42,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

