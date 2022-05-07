NTB Financial Corp Buys Shares of 2,452 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.1% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 344.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. 5,496,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

