NTB Financial Corp Invests $181,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 132,057 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.27. 692,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,207. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The company had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

