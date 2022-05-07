NTB Financial Corp Invests $230,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $339,000.

NYSEARCA VIOG traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $193.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,056. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $191.98 and a 1 year high of $249.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.00.

