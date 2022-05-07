NTB Financial Corp Makes New $350,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,684,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827,006. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

