NTB Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,117 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.17. 1,400,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,490. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $121.32 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.28.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.59.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

