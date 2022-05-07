NTB Financial Corp Takes $269,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 705.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. 9,087,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

