NTB Financial Corp Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

