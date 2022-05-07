NTB Financial Corp Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,143.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,144. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,013,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.32 and its 200-day moving average is $208.40. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

