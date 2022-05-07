NTB Financial Corp Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,634 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $13.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,408. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $272.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.11. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal H. Shah sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $899,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

