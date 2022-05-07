Nuco.cloud 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,401.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $16,401.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00194123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00200812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00468454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,346.81 or 1.99452055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.