Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 292.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nucor worth $23,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Nucor by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 167,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Beecher Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 383,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,822,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Nucor stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $136.55. 2,818,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

