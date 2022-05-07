NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE:NS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. 844,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -161.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 842,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 230,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.