Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.84.

Several analysts recently commented on NTR shares. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

