NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. NuVasive updated its FY22 guidance to $2.15-$2.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. 801,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NuVasive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NUVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

