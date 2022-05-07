Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $987.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

