Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the third quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

