NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 964.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $186.75. 63,299,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,781,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day moving average of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

