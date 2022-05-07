NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40,369 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,299,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,076,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.