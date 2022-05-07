OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
OBIIF remained flat at $$146.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.51. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $143.25 and a twelve month high of $191.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.12.
About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.
