Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ORI stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,370,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after purchasing an additional 748,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,463,000 after buying an additional 55,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,762,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,552,000 after buying an additional 250,247 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

