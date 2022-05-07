Olympic Steel, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $370.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.07. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Andrew S. Greiff purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,405,427.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 124.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

