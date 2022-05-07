Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $34.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,424,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 3,508,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,382. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

