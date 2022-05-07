OMG Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $95.77 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00010101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $509.93 million and $95.77 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00214709 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.