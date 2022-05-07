OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) PT Raised to €50.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €48.00 ($50.53) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMVKY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.05) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €64.50 ($67.89) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.85.

OMVKY opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

