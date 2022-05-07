ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.58.

ON opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,157. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

