OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ONEW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

ONEW traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 147,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,322. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 3.02.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

