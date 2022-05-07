Only1 (LIKE) Market Cap Achieves $6.84 Million

Only1 (LIKE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $862,371.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,913.18 or 0.99987214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00029761 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,997,916 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars.

