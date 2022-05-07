Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Ooma posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

OOMA traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 111,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,739. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $309.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.12 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $24.89.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

