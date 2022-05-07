Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. 852,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,167,000 after buying an additional 120,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,082.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after buying an additional 668,756 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after buying an additional 25,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

