Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. 852,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56.
LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
