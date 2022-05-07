Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 838,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 309.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Open Text by 51.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,137,000 after purchasing an additional 335,903 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Open Text by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after purchasing an additional 213,220 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

