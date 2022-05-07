Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Issues Earnings Results

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OTEX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.32. 838,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. Open Text has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 511,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

