Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.87

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$48.87 and last traded at C$49.16, with a volume of 294543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.16.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The stock has a market cap of C$13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.62.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

