Oppenheimer Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $350.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $396.29.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $295.24 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $278.37 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.41.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

