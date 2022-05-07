Oppenheimer Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $350.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $396.29.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $295.24 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $278.37 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.41.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycom Software (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
