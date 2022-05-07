Oppenheimer Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Outperform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $285.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.00.

AMGN opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.24. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

